Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown just won a second term at Paramount+: The streamer has renewed the Jeremy Renner-led drama for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” ViacomCBS Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

Renner stars as Mike McLuskey, a former inmate who is thrust into a position of power within his influential family. Kyle Chandler plays Mike’s older brother Mitch, with Dianne Wiest as their mother Miriam and Taylor Handley as Mike’s younger brother Kyle. Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan serves as co-creator and executive producer.

Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ in November, with a cable simulcast on Paramount Network that made it the biggest scripted cable debut since Yellowstone in 2018. Paramount+ doesn’t share full viewership data, but it touts Mayor of Kingstown as the streamer’s second most-watched original series behind Yellowstone prequel 1883.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you voting for more Mayor of Kingstown? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in the comments.