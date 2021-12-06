Sylvester Stallone to Star in Mob Drama From Yellowstone EP for Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Yellowstone Recap: Fight Club — Plus, Goodbye, [Spoiler], Hello, [Spoiler]

Yellowstone Recap: Fight Club — Plus, Goodbye, [Spoiler], Hello, [Spoiler] 1883: Yellowstone Prequel Trailer Features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on a Sweeping Journey

Sylvester Stallone is stepping into the TV ring: The action star is in talks to headline the Paramount+ mob drama Kansas City, with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan executive-producing, our sister site Deadline reports.

Stallone would play Sal, a legendary New York City mobster who is forced to relocate to the titular town. Sal “is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power,” per the official description.

Sheridan, who co-created and executive-produces the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone, is onboard as an EP, with Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) serving as showrunner. Winter and Stallone will also serve as EPs.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” David Glasser, CEO of producers 101 Studios, said in a statement. “To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.”

This would mark Stallone’s first major television role after a big-screen career highlighted by the Rocky and Rambo franchises. Along with pre-fame roles on Kojak and Police Story, Stallone guest-starred as himself in a 2017 episode of This Is Us.