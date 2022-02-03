Yellowstone Ropes Itself a Season 5 Renewal — Plus, Two Cast Members Upped to Series-Regular Status

As if Yellowstone could really come to an end just when Beth got Jamie exactly where she wants him — well, short of the grave, anyway. Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama has officially rustled up a Season 5 renewal, Paramount Network announced Thursday.

Even before the pickup was official, it was a fait accompli. The Season 4 finale was up 81 percent in total viewers over Season 3’s ender, making it the most-watched cable telecast since The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere. Our sister site Deadline reported that Yellowstone would be rounding up its cast to begin shooting Season 5 in May (which Paramount Network confirmed Thursday). And all the way back in March of 2021, Cole Hauser, who plays badass ranch hand Rip, said during an episode of Virtual Happy Hour that “Season 5 is going to be wonderful. The way Season 4 ends… you’ll be happily surprised with a lot of things.”

Viewers will recall that in January’s Season 4 finale (recapped in full here), Beth shocked fiancé Rip with an impromptu wedding before running off to blackmail adopted brother Jamie into committing patricide. Meanwhile, John strong-armed a judge into lessening Summer’s sentence to eight months, Kayce saw a vision of “the end” of him and Monica, and Jimmy chose Emily and the Four Sixes over Mia and the Yellowstone.

Speaking of Emily, Kathryn Kelly, the Nashville vet who plays Jimmy’s newly minted fiancée, has been upped to series-regular status along with Jen Landon, who’s entering her third season as marble-mouthed ranch hand Teeter.

In announcing the renewal, ViacomCBS Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy said that “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

So, now that we know-know we’re getting a Season 5, what do you most want to see happen? Hit the comments with your predictions, hopes and fears.