Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Actor and comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” his family said in a statement, per E! Online. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world,” the statement continues, as well as “the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget’s death was first confirmed on Jan. 9 by Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which shared in a tweet at the time that deputies had been called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in one of the hotel’s rooms. Saget was identified and pronounced dead on the scene, but per the Sheriff’s Office, detectives “found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget had been performing stand-up on his latest tour, which kicked off in September 2021 and was set to run through June of this year.

“He was everything to us,” Saget’s family said in a statement after his death, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The actor, who was 65 when he passed away, is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Though Saget had a long career in stand-up comedy, along with years-long stints on series like America’s Funniest Home Videos and How I Met Your Mother, he’s perhaps best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House and its Netflix revival Fuller House. In the wake of his death, many Full House co-stars and collaborators mourned Saget, among them John Stamos and Dave Coulier (aka Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner).