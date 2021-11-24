TV Ratings: Queens, The Resident and Flash Eye Lows, La Brea Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this Tuesday drew 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to tie season lows. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Leading out of that, Queens (1.07 mil/0.2) slipped to series lows.

Over on NBC, The Voice (6 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped week-to-week but led Tuesday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode). The already-renewed La Brea (4.2 mil/0.4, read recap) matched its demo low ahead of next week’s season finale, while New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (680K/0.1, read recap and post mortem) dipped to match its demo low (set back in May), while Riverdale (350K/0.1, read recap) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows (at least), while a Masked Singer rerun (1.6 mil/0.3) drew a bigger crowd than the most recent Our Kind of People (1.3 mil/0.3).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.