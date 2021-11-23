The Voice Top 11 Results-Show Recap: Was the Right Act Sent Packing?

Every road has an end, and ahead of Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, it looked like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen were about to cross the finish line of the one that they were walking toward the finals. Not only did the father/son duo receive Monday’s lowest grade (read the recap in full here), but you voted their rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” the night’s least impressive.

Did they actually get the hook, though? Before we found out, we were treated to a performance of “FourFiveSeconds” by Team Ariana that had the kinda perfect harmonies that you only really get with a smidgen of help from studio sweetening and a rendition of “Can’t Help Myself” by Team Blake Shelton that, oh dear, struck me as so cheesy, it should really have been served with crackers. What the hell happened to Wendy Moten at the end, though? She stumbled and fell on stage, and had to be helped off. What the… ? “I hope she’s OK,” said Carson Daly. Well, obviously. Yikes. (Later, Wendy assured viewers that she was a little bruised but “ready to go.”)

And in the moment(s) of truth…

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE (in Chronological Order)

Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend)

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly)

Paris Winningham (Team Blake)

Holly Forbes (Team Ariana)

Wendy Moten (Team Blake)

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Lana Scott (Team Blake)

Jeremy Rosado (Team Kelly)

Jershika Maple (Team Legend)

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Gymani (Team Kelly), “Tell Me Something Good” — Grade: B | Dang. This did not strike me as the sorta number that was really gonna motivate viewers to vote for Gymani, who is certainly the superior act to the Allens. She was raspy, hollering, hawt. I liked it. I just doubted that the audience as a whole would be moved by it.

Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), “I Won’t Give Up” — Grade: D | OK, Gymani had this in the bag, I thought to myself as the Allens got off to a rough start and really didn’t smooth out all that much. They’re sweet. They’re likeable. But a great vocal duo? No. Not so much. Did they rehearse this, like, at all?

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE | Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana) — whaaaat?!?

ELIMINATED | Gymani (Team Kelly) — robbed!

So, your thoughts? Are you as shocked/appalled as I am? In other words, extremely! Hit the comments.