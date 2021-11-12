La Brea Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC is going all-in with its freshman sinkhole drama, by renewing La Brea for Season 2.

Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Nicholas Gonzalez and Jon Seda, La Brea revolves around a massive sinkhole that suddenly opens in Downtown Los Angeles, into which dozens of people tumble. These “survivors” come to realize that they have (gently!) landed in Los Angeles circa 10,000 B.C. (!), while those “topside” in 2021 plot rescue missions.

Out of the gate, La Brea was this fall’s top-rated freshman debut, with a 0.8 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers; that number swells to a 1.1 with delayed playback). Season-to-date among new broadcast shows, the sci-fi drama is No. 1 in the coveted 18-49 demo, averaging a 1.0 rating (in Live+7 numbers). In total audience, La Brea trails only CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, by averaging nearly 8 million viewers in Live+7.

Through its Nov. 9 airing, La Brea is averaging 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Among NBC dramas, it trails only the #OneChicago trinity in total audience, while ranking No. 4 in the demo (with SVU squeaking ahead of it). Following its solid launch, the numbers dipped but have held steady since, save for the Nov. 2 episode, which led out of a low-rated Voice clip show and aired opposite a well-watched World Series finale on Fox.

La Brea‘s Season 1 finale is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 9/8c. Our 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickup.

