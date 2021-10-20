Ratings: La Brea Dips as Voice Drops, The Resident Audience at Season High

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, dropping sharply (and conspicuously so?) in the demo yet still leading the night in total audience; read our recap. It's Our 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Leading out of that, La Brea (5 mil/0.5, read recap) again held steady in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo. New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.3) also ticked down in the demo.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B-“) was down from its June cycle’s premiere (3.8 mil/1.0) but still led Tuesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Queens debuted to 1.8 mil/0.4 (and a TVLine reader grade “B+”).

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3.2 mil/0.4, read post mortem) hit a season high in audience while steady in the demo. Our Kind of People added a few eyeballs (with 1.4 mil) while posting its fifth straight 0.3 rating.

THE CW | Stargirl (530K/0.1) and Supergirl (410K/0.1) were steady.

