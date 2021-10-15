TV Ratings: Ghosts Holds Steady in Week 2, SVU Leads Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Ghosts this Thursday scared up 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, on par with its double-episode premiere. It's the 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Opening CBS’ night, Young Sheldon (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped yet still led Thursday’s non-NFL fare in total audience. United States of Al (4.5 mil/0.5) and Bull (3.7 mil/0.3) were steady, while B Positive‘s sophomore opener (3.8 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B+”) matched the sitcom’s Season 1 lows.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Law & Order: SVU (3.8 mil/0.7, read recap) TikTok’ed up to lead Thursday’s non-NFL fare in the demo. Organized Crime (3.2 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady.

ABC | Station 19 (4.2 mil/0.5) dipped, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.9 mil/0.6, read recap) and Big Sky (2.8 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | Coroner (640K/0.1) added viewers, while Legacies (350K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) opened Season 4 with its smallest audience to date.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (9.4 mil/2.3) is up from last week’s preliminary numbers.

