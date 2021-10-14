Ratings: Legends Steady With (Quick!) Return, CSI: Vegas Dips in Week 2

RELATED STORIES CSI: Vegas Recap: Gil 'Bugs' Out! Plus, Catherine's Tie to the Upgraded Lab

CSI: Vegas Recap: Gil 'Bugs' Out! Plus, Catherine's Tie to the Upgraded Lab Batwoman Season 3: Javicia Leslie, Robin Givens Tease Ryan's Birth Mother Saga ('You Can't Run From Your Past')

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW‘s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow opened Season 7 — barely a month after Season 6 finaled, and on a new night — with 600,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, up in audience versus its previous average (420K) while steady in the demo. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

Leading out of that, Batwoman opened Season 3 with 460K and a 0.1 (TVLine reader grade “A-,” read post mortem), almost on par with its previous averages (500K/0.1).

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.3 mil/0.9) and Alter Ego (2.3 mil/0.4) were steady, with the former topping Wednesday in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.7 mil/0.8), Fire (7.1 mil/0.8, read recap) and P.D. (5.9 mil/0.7, read recap) were all steady, with Fire delivering the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Survivor (5.4 mil/0.8, read recap), Ugh! as Nails (2.9 mil/0.4) and Episode 2 of CSI: Vegas (3.7 mil/0.4, read recap) all dipped.

ABC | The Conners‘ wedding episode (3.4 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.3) both ticked up, everything else was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!