Ratings: Masked Singer, Survivor, Big Brother Win Demo; Fire Tops in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, The Masked Singer, Survivor and the Big Brother finale landed in a three-way tie for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire commanded the night's largest audience.

CBS | Survivor drew 5.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, slipping two tenths from its season opener (read recap). Big Brother‘s historic two-hour finale delivered 3.5 mil and a 0.9 (read our recap), while the season as a whole was up 3 percent in viewers from last cycle.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.3 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths in the demo week-to-week, while Alter Ego (2.4 mil/0.5) was down one tenth.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.7) and Fire (7.1 mil/0.8) were each down a tenth in the demo from their season premieres; P.D. (6.1 mil/0.7, read post mortem) was down two tenths.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.1 mil/0.5) and Episode 2 of The Wonder Years (2.6 mil/0.5) both slipped two tenths in the demo, The Conners (3.4 mil/0.5, read recap) and Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3) each dipped one tenth, and A Million Little Things (2 mil/0.3) was steady (yet matched its second smallest audience ever).

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to sports preemption, Riverdale (750K/0.1, read recap) and In the Dark (900K/0.2) are currently up sharply.

