Evil Renewed for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Evil's Katja Herbers Breaks Down Kristen's 'Flirting With Adultery,' Teases Andy's Eventual Return

Evil's Katja Herbers Breaks Down Kristen's 'Flirting With Adultery,' Teases Andy's Eventual Return Evil Recap: Too Hot to Handle

Paramount+ is giving its exorcism series the Evil aye: The streaming service has renewed Robert and Michelle King’s supernatural drama for a third season, TVLine has learned.

Evil, which stars Mike Colter as priest-in-training David Acosta and Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard, moved to Paramount+ from CBS earlier this year. Season 2 consists of 13 hour-long episodes; new installments are available every Sunday.

So far, the show’s sophomore run has focused on Kristen’s killing of a murderer who was targeting her family, David’s run-up to becoming a full-fledged father and Leland’s insistence that he wants the team to exorcise the demon within him.

Prior to the Season 2 premiere, the Kings told TVLine that they hadn’t learned the show would air on the streaming service until late in the shooting schedule. So everything “was written and filmed as though it would be on broadcast, but we still had [the post-production phase] to play with,” Michelle King said. In addition, “We had more latitude with the time,” she said regarding the length of individual episodes, “which is great for us.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.

What do you think about Evil‘s renewal? Sound off in the comments!