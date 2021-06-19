Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Sitcom With Jamie Foxx, Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Elite Premiere Recap: New School Year, Same Raging (Murderous?) Hormones

Sasha Dixon will no longer have to worry about her embarrassing dad, now that Netflix has cancelled Jamie Foxx’s family comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Foxx headlined the series as Brian Dixon, a successful business owner and bachelor who became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (No Good Nick‘s Kyla-Drew). Foxx’s In Living Color castmate David Alan Grier and Porscha Coleman (Good Girls) also starred.

The multi-camera comedy was inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his real-life daughter, Corinne Foxx, who produced alongside Alex Avant. Its eight-episode first season debuted two months ago, on April 14.

Netflix and Foxx’s creative partnership will continue with the upcoming films They Cloned Tyrone and Day Shift.

Netflix’s other recent cancellations include the teen drama Grand Army and graphic novel adaptation Jupiter’s Legacy (though a spinoff has been ordered). And back in April, the streaming giant pulled the plug on both The Last Kingdom and The Duchess.

Are you sad this In Living Color reunion has been cut short? Sound off in the Comments below!