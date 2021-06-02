Jupiter's Legacy Cancelled — But Netflix Has Already Ordered a Spinoff

RELATED STORIES Lucifer's Aimee Garcia on Ella's Special Moment With... Daddy Morningstar: 'It's Such a Simple, Lovely Scene'

Lucifer's Aimee Garcia on Ella's Special Moment With... Daddy Morningstar: 'It's Such a Simple, Lovely Scene' TVLine Items: Greg Vaughan's Days Return, Mary J. Blige Doc and More

Jupiter’s Legacy will be short-lived: Netflix has cancelled the eight-episode adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels less than a month after the premiere of Season 1.

According to Deadline, however, the streamer is keeping the franchise alive via Supercrooks, a new super villain-themed series set in the Jupiter’s Legacy universe.

Jupiter’s Legacy starred Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of the superhero team; Leslie Bibb (Popular) as Grace Sampson, Sheldon’s powerful wife; Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Walter Sampson, Sheldon’s older brother; Elena Kampouris (American Odyssey) as Chloe Sampson, Sheldon and Grace’s daughter; Andrew Horton (Doctors) as Brandon Sampson, Sheldon and Grace’s son; Mike Wade (SEAL Team) as Fitz Small, another member of The Utopian; and Matt Lanter (Timeless) as George Hutchene, Sheldon’s best friend-turned-nemesis.

Supercrooks centers on a “ragtag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life. Crime pays and they’re going to prove it. Some people just want to have the time of their lives and make a little dirty money while they’re doing it. If the superheroes get in the way they’re going to be spitting teeth.”

Popular on TVLine

In a statement posted on Twitter, Millar said, “I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season. I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.

“Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back,” he continued. “Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”