Jupiter's Legacy Star 'Gutted' By Netflix Cancellation: 'We Had Barely Scratched the Surface' With Season 1

Jupiter's Legacy Cancelled -- But Netflix Has Already Ordered a Spinoff

Netflix’s decision to cancel Jupiter’s Legacy after just one season has left at least one cast member lamenting what could’ve been.

“I’m gutted,” bemoaned co-star Andrew Horton (AKA Brandon Sampson) on Instagram early Thursday. “Jupiter’s Legacy was a once in a lifetime experience, and one I will never forget. I’m sad and sorry that we don’t get to continue this journey. I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim Carey once said. “That’s the way the cookie crumbles.'”

As we reported on Wednesday, Netflix pulled the plug on the eight-episode adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels less than a month after the premiere of Season 1. The streamer announced, however, that it is keeping the franchise alive via Supercrooks, a super villain-themed spinoff set in the Jupiter’s Legacy universe (but featuring an entirely new cast).

“I stand with my brothers in arms,” co-star Leslie Bibb (AKA Grace Sampson) wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of her cast mates. “This union is something i believe in and i will miss wholeheartedly. [I] love you friends.”

Meanwhile, Matt Lanter, who portrayed George Hutchene, expressed gratitude to the “incredible cast, crew and creatives” behind the show, adding, “What an experience you all made this. It’s not every day that a kid like me gets to be a superhero.”