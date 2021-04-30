The Last Kingdom to End With Season 5

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Brothers Garcia Revival, Schmigadoon! Premiere Date and More

TVLine Items: Brothers Garcia Revival, Schmigadoon! Premiere Date and More The Duchess Cancelled at Netflix

The Last Kingdom‘s upcoming fifth season will be… its last.

As first reported by our sister pub Deadline, the Netflix series — based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories novels — will conclude with its 10-episode fifth season, production of which is currently underway in Hungary.

Alexander Dreymon, who stars as Saxon warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, said in a statement, “Playing Uhtred for five seasons has been a wonderful journey.”

Added EP Nigel Marchant: “With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.”

The fifth and final season is reportedly based on the ninth and tenth books in Cornwell’s 13-part series.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Last Kingdom‘s imminent end.