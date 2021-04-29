The Duchess Cancelled at Netflix

The Duchess‘ reign has come to a swift end: Netflix has cancelled the comedy series after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Series star Katherine Ryan first broke the news on Wednesday’s episode of Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To… podcast, sharing that Netflix “didn’t want to make any more. Not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days, and that wasn’t enough.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

She went on to admit, though, that she’s “not terribly sad” about the cancellation: “I feel like it’s a whole lot of work [and] a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. It’s really collaborative. And I was so grateful to be able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended… I think it’s fine, for me, if it sits on the platform, almost like a film. I’m really chill with things. I don’t want to seem too happy about it, but I’m glad.”

The Duchess starred Ryan as Katherine, a single mom who was starting to consider having another kid, provided she could find a suitable father for the child first. The cast also included newcomer Katy Byrne as Katherine’s daughter Olive, Rory Keenan (Versailles) as her ex Shep and Steen Raskopoulos (Australia’s Squinters) as her new boyfriend Evan.

The show also came in at No. 7 on TVLine’s list of 2020’s best comedy series, where we called The Duchess‘ six-episode run “one of the year’s easiest, breeziest binges.”

Bummed to hear The Duchess isn’t returning? Tell us below!