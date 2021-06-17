Grand Army Cancelled After 1 Season

Netflix is telling Grand Army to stand down. The teen drama has been canceled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Loosely based on series creator Katie Cappiello’s 2006 work Slut: The Play, this Netflix drama followed five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn. Grand Army‘s first (and now only) season — which dropped in its entirety on Friday, Oct. 16 — saw those students “take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.”

The series starred Odessa A’zion (Fam) as dancer Joey Del Marco; Odley Jean as basketball player Dominique “Dom” Pierre; Amir Bageria (Degrassi: Next Class) as Siddhartha “Sid” Pakam, a member of the swim team struggling with his sexuality; Maliq Johnson (When They See Us) as musician Jayson Jackson; and Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, a Chinese-American girl adopted by a Jewish, Caucasian family.

“Katie is really big on making it as authentic as possible,” Johnson told TVLine when the show premiered. “If there was a scenario where we felt like things would have gone differently for us in our own lives, she was very open to letting us tell her that. And if there was a way she could do it, she would put it in the show.”

Variety first reported the news of Grand Army‘s cancellation.

Variety first reported the news of Grand Army's cancellation.