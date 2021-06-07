The Good Doctor: Osvaldo Benavides Promoted to Series Regular Following Antonia Thomas' Surprise Exit

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' EP Reflects on Shaun and Lea's Finale Milestone — and Saying Goodbye to Claire Ahead of Season 5

Dr. Audrey Lim’s new love interest is here to stay.

The Good Doctor has promoted Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides to series regular ahead of Season 5. His character, Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, was introduced in Part 1 of the ABC medical drama’s Season 4 finale, which aired May 31.

Word of Benavides’ promotion comes shortly after it was confirmed that original cast member Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne) will depart the Freddie Highmore-led series following Monday’s episode.

The Good Doctor‘s two-part finale has followed Shaun and the surgical team to Guatemala on a mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Among the local MDs is the aforementioned Osma, who struck up an immediate bond with St. Bonaventure’s chief of surgery.

In addition to Benavides, Noah Galvin (Asher Wolke) and Bria Samoné Henderson (Jordan Allen) have been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

The Good Doctor has survived several waves of cast turnover over the years. Chuku Modu and Beau Garrett departed the show at the end of Season 1, followed by Tamlyn Tomita at the end of Season 2. Recurring guest star Jasika Nicole was promoted to series regular ahead of Season 3, but scrubbed out ahead of Season 4, alongside original cast member Nicholas Gonzalez.

Benavides is best known for his role as Andrés Carranza Dávila on the Netflix original Monarca. He currently stars as Rafael Contreras on Telemundo’s La suerte de Loli. Deadline was the first to report his promotion.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Dr. Osma in Season 5 of The Good Doctor? Drop your thoughts on the medical drama’s latest hire below.