The Good Doctor: Another Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 2

The Good Doctor will be down yet another series regular in Season 2. Beau Garrett, who played hospital attorney Jessica Preston in Season 1, will not be returning to the ABC medical drama, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Garrett’s exit comes as something of a surprise. As the former best friend of Glassman’s deceased daughter Maddie, Jessica was right by the former hospital head’s side in the Season 1 finale as he dealt with his brain cancer diagnosis.

Glassman was ultimately Jessica’s last connection to the core group of characters. She ended her long-term relationship with Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) in Episode 12, after he made clear his desire to start a family, which she did not share.

Word of Garrett’s departure comes months after it was first revealed that Chuku Modu, who plays Dr. Jared Kalu, will also be exiting The Good Doctor. Meanwhile, Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim) and Paige Spara (Lea) have all received series-regular promotions.

The Good Doctor Season 2 will also welcome new recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein, reuniting her with House creator and executive producer David Shore. She is set to play Dr. Blaize, an expert oncologist who returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to lead Glassman’s cancer treatment. She will make her first appearance in Season 2 premiere (airing Monday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c; get scoop!).

