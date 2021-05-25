The CW Fall Schedule: Riverdale, Batwoman, Legends on the Move, 7 Returning Series Held for Midseason

The CW is the final broadcast network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS) to unveil its game plan for the 2021-22 TV season, and the network is coupling up The Flash and Riverdale.

♦ Riverdale is relocating from Wednesday to Tuesday, where it will follow the network’s biggest hit, The Flash. Wait — there’s more: Both shows will kick off their new seasons with what The CW is calling “five-episode events.”

♦ The Flash‘s five-episode event will feature crossovers with TBD Arrowverse characters. “We’re talking about other superheroes from the CWverse that will come together in each [of the] individual episodes,” says CW CEO Mark Pedowitz. “That will not quite be a crossover but it will have a crossover-type feel at the introduction of all these characters.”

♦ Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are also on the move, with both shows fleeing Sunday for Wednesday. (The CW is turning Sunday nights over to game shows.) Nancy Drew, meanwhile, will shift from Wednesdays to (gulp) Fridays.

♦ The CW is holding nine series for midseason, including the new All American spinoff and returning dramas Superman & Lois, Charmed and Kung Fu.

♦ Only one new scripted offering — a reboot of The 4400 (sans the “the”) — made it onto the fall schedule.

MONDAY

8 pm All American Season 4

9 pm 4400

TUESDAY

8 pm The Flash Season 8

9 pm Riverdale Season 6 (new night)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (new night)

9 pm Batwoman Season 3 (new night)

THURSDAY

8 pm Walker Season 2

9 pm Legacies Season 4

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 3 (new night)

SATURDAY

8 pm Whose Line Is it Anyway (new night)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (new night)

SUNDAY

8 pm LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

9 pm KILLER CAMP

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, Charmed Season 4, DC’s Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, NAOMI, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 and Superman & Lois Season 2

Black Lightning, Bulletproof, Katy Keene, Supergirl, Supernatural and Trickster