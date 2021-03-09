TVLine Items: Queens Finds Its Fourth, The CW Adapts Brit Shows and More

ABC’s ’90s girl group has found its fourth member: My Name Is Earl vet Nadine Velazquez has joined the Alphabet network’s hip-hop drama pilot Queens, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches. Velazquez’s character, Valeria, was known as the Puerto Rican rapper Butter Pecan. The other members of the quartet are played by Eve (Eve), Brandy (Moesha) and Naturi Naughton (Power).

Velazquez’s TV credits also include Six, Major Crimes and The League.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The CW has ordered U.S. versions of the British comedy panel series Would I Lie to You? and the satirical British horror whodunit reality competition series Killer Camp.

* Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Mary J. Blige (Power Book II: Ghost) and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) will provide the voices for Netflix’s live-action/animated family limited series Lost Ollie, about a lost toy searching for home. Meanwhile, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Jake Johnson (New Girl) and Kesler Talbot (Nancy Drew) will play the family in the live-action half of the show.

* Top Gear will return for Season 30 on Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on BBC America (and streamer AMC+). Watch a trailer:

