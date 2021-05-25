Fall TV Schedule 2021: What's on When? And Versus What?

It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts!), so TVLine as is tradition has compiled a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each broadcast network — and this year, it looks pretty normal! Whew. 2021-22 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama & Unscripted Show

(Get details on the NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and The CW schedules.)

• NEW programming for the 2021-22 TV season is listed in the color RED.

• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES for each network, as announced, are listed beneath the grid.

• Your eyes are not fooling you — there is now a Saturday line for The CW!

• Want scoop on any of these shows? It’s never too early to ask! (Except when it is.) Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

FOR MIDSEASON (NEW SHOWS IN CAPS): NBC’s AGT: EXTREME, AMERICAN AUTO, AMERICAN SONG CONTEST, GRAND CREW, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, THE THING ABOUT PAM, This Is Us, Transplant, Young Rock… Fox’s 911: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, WELCOME TO FLATCH and ABC’s ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and any other renewed game shows…. CBS’ The Amazing Race, Blood & Treasure, COME DANCE WITH ME, GOOD SAM, SMALLWOODand Undercover Boss… THE CW’s ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, Charmed Season 4, DC’s Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, NAOMI, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 and Superman & Lois Season 2