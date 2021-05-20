TV Ratings: SEAL Team Rises, Masked Singer and Chicago Fire Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SEAL Team celebrated its renewal/eventual move to Paramount+ by ticking up in the demo (to a 0.5 rating) and holding steady in total audience (with 3.5 million viewers). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending Part 1 of the military drama’s intense, David Boreanaz-directed season finale, Kids Say the Darndest Things (2.7 mil/0.3) dipped and S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Masked Singer (4.8 mil.1.1) was steady and dominated Wednesday in the demo, while Game of Talents (2.5 mil/0.6) ticked up.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.8) and Fire (6.7 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped, though the latter drew Wednesday’s biggest audience. P.D. (5.5 mil/0.8, read post mortem) was steady in the demo.

THE CW | Leading out of a Kung Fu rerun, Nancy Drew (410K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs and tied its demo low.

ABC | Of the sitcom finales, The Goldbergs (3 mil/0.5) and The Conners (3.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) dipped, while Home Economics (2.2 mil/0.4) and the cancelled Call Your Mother (2 mil/0.3) were steady. Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.3) hit and tied lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.