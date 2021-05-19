Chicago Fire Recap: 'Stellaride' Hits a Milestone, Casey Makes a Declaration

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases a 'Divided' Unit for the Rest of Season 8

Talk about acting in the heat of the moment! Wednesday’s Chicago Fire featured a major (and fiery) moment for “Stellaride,” as well as for another potential couple who’s been tiptoeing around each other for far too long.

But let’s begin with Severide, who starts off the episode with second thoughts about broaching the topic of marriage with Stella. As Severide explains to Casey, Stella said early on in their relationship that she didn’t want to get married again because she didn’t ever want to be in a situation where she couldn’t just leave. So now Severide is questioning whether or not to take the next step.

During a rescue call, Severide and Stella find themselves trapped in a burning building. As they’re attempting to break the window, Severide remarks that Stella should have gone with her company, to which she replies, “I am never going to leave you. Don’t you get that by now?” Severide suddenly stops, takes off his mask and gets down on one knee to propose in the middle of a fiery inferno!

“I don’t ever want you to leave me. Stella Kidd, will you marry me?” he asks. Her answer? “Hell yeah! I will.” They make it out of the blaze alive, of course, and later while, ahem, celebrating in bed, Severide promises that there will be a ring soon to make it official.

On a different relationship front, Casey gets a call from Gabby, who’s reaching out about Mouch’s medal ceremony. Their (unheard) conversation actually helps Casey clarify his feelings for his ex-wife. While he will always care about her, “I’m not in love with her. I haven’t been in a long time,” Casey tells Brett. “Gabby is my past, and you, you’re my now.”

Then to really make it clear, Casey adds: “I’m in love with you, Sylvie, nobody else. And even if that doesn’t change anything for you, I needed you to know it.” With that, Brett is left speechless as Casey walks away.

More highlights from Season 9’s penultimate episode:

* Severide and Casey team up to find out at which firehouse a lieutenant position might be opening up for Stella. But while Casey is talking up Stella to another chief, he realizes just how difficult it’s going to be to let such a hardworking and fun firefighter go. Later, Boden brings up that changes are coming to 51. Hmm, might there be some shuffling that will allow Stella to stay put and be a lieutenant?

* Cruz rescues a venture capitalist who wants to invest in the slamigan and make the firefighter rich. Cruz, however, decides that he doesn’t want to give up his CFD job to be the company’s CEO. But Mark the VC guy doesn’t get the hint and starts showering Cruz with gifts and talking to Cruz’s wife Chloe. When Mark refuses to back off and claims they have an oral agreement, Cruz shows up at Mark’s home at night, with Capp and Tony in tow. “You have no idea who I am, and you can’t even imagine what I’m capable of,” Cruz warns Mark, so he better stay away from the firehouse and his family. To drive home the point, Cruz twists Mark’s arm, and who knew Cruz the teddy bear could be so threatening?!

* Gallo remarks to Violet that it’s been nice hanging out as friends without any sexual tension, which doesn’t sit well with her. “But don’t forget about this,” she says before kissing him passionately.

Fire fans, what did you think of Severide’s impromptu proposal and Casey’s declaration of love? Hit the comments with your thoughts!