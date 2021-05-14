Call Your Mother Cancelled at ABC

RELATED STORIES ABC Cancels 5 Series Including For Life, mixed-ish and Freshman Drama Rebel

ABC is dialing back its commitment to Call Your Mother, cancelling the low-rated Kyra Sedgwick sitcom after one season.

Sedgwick tweeted the announcement Friday, saying she wanted to deliver the bad news to the show’s viewers before they heard it anywhere else. “Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother,” she wrote. “You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!”

Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of “Call Your Mother”. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts! 🤦‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKr4FBrf07 — kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) May 14, 2021

The comedy, which found the Closer alum playing a mother struggling with empty nest syndrome, premiered Jan. 13 to poor reviews. Through May 12, Call Your Mother has averaged 2.5 million total viewers and not quite a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Among the seven sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks last in the demo and fifth in audience (besting final season-bound black-ish and on-the-bubble mixed-ish).

The season series finale is slated to air May 19.

