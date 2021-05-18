TV Ratings: Debris Takes Its First Dip in 7 Weeks, Cancelled All Rise Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s on-the-bubble Debris this Monday drew 2.45 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, adding a few eyeballs while dipping in the demo for the first time in seven weeks, ahead of next week’s season (?) finale. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (6 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, drawing Monday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere…

FOX | The freshly renewed 9-1-1 (5.6 mil/0.9, read post mortem) ticked up in the demo and led Monday in that measure; Lone Star (5 mil/0.8, read post mortem) was steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood‘s finale (5.3 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“), Bob Hearts Abishola‘s finale (5.1 mil/0.7, reader grade “A”) and the disappointingly cancelled All Rise (3.7 mil/0.5) all ticked up, while Bull (4.9 mil/0.4) tied its demo low with its season finale.

THE CW | All American (670K/0.2) and Black Lightning (410K/0.1) each added viewers while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Good Doctor (3.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, leading out of Monsters Inc.

