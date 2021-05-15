All Rise Cancelled at CBS

All Rise‘s court proceedings will not reconvene at a later date: CBS has cancelled the legal drama after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

The season (and now series) finale is slated to air Monday, May 24. CBS also cancelled the Walton Goggins comedy The Unicorn after two seasons.

Heading into this season’s final two episodes, All Rise is averaging 4 million total viewers and a 0.45 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 27 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 12 in the demo (besting S.W.A.T. and Clarice) and 11th in audience.

With its most recent airing, All Rise posted its sixth straight 0.4 demo rating.

All Rise‘s second season was somewhat marred by the firing of creator/co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood this winter following an additional investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct. Spottiswood first came under fire when several writers of color exited during Season 1 over the series’ depiction of race and gender. Co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence now serves as the series’ sole showrunner.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of a group of judges, prosecutors and public defenders in Los Angeles. Simone Missick leads the show as Judge Lola Carmichael, with Wilson Bethel as her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan. The cast also includes Marg Helgenberger as Lola’s superior Judge Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky. The Season 2 ensemble expanded with the series-regular promotions of Lindsey Gort as defense attorney/Mark’s girlfriend Amy Quinn, Audrey Corsa as DA’s office clerk Samantha Powell and Reggie Lee as Head DDA Thomas Choi.

