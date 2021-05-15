The Unicorn Cancelled at CBS

Wade Felton is one Unicorn that just became extinct: CBS has cancelled the Walton Goggins-led sitcom after just two seasons, TVLine has learned.

The Unicorn followed a close group of friends who joined together to help their widower friend Wade (Goggins) grieve and move on with his life following the death of his wife. The sitcom tracked Wade as he re-entered the crazy life of dating — where he became quite a hot commodity — all while raising two daughters as a single dad.

In Season 2, Wade’s long-term relationship with Shannon (which reunited Goggins with Justified co-star Natalie Zea) took center stage, as the couple sorted through parenting, careers, an ex-husband and long distance to try and make things work.

The series also starred Rob Corddry (Children’s Hospital), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Omar Benson Miller (Ballers) and Maya Lynne Robinson (The Conners).

CBS also cancelled the Simone Missick legal drama All Rise after two seasons.

Popular on TVLine

TVLine’s 2021 Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

Are you sad to see The Unicorn put out to pasture? Drop your reactions in the Comments below!