9-1-1's Peter Krause Talks Bobby and Athena's Big Fight, Says Cast Was 'Speechless' Over That Final Shot

Warning: We’re about to spoil the events of Monday’s 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned.

The 118 could be down a team member — and a key relationship — after Monday’s harrowing hour, which set the stage for next week’s potentially fatal season finale.

Let’s start with Bobby and Athena, whose marriage is on the verge of collapse after she discovered that he’s been secretly sponsoring the woman responsible for that massive pile-up a few weeks back. While Peter Krause still believes that he and Angela Bassett play the “coolest” couple on the show, he also acknowledges that the pandemic has taken its toll on their relationship.

“As first responders, they tend to compartmentalize their lives anyway, but that whole ‘keep calm and carry on’ attitude that they have gets challenged during this period of time,” Krause tells TVLine. “Bobby has grown a lot during his relationship with Athena. He’s becoming more vulnerable and desiring more intimacy, so when Athena doesn’t include him in some of these big life decisions that she’s making, he feels a little left out. It’s difficult for him to bring that up in a conversation, which is why it sort of spilled out in this episode.”

Krause continues, “Anger comes from hurt. If you’ve been a loyal viewer of the show, you know that for a long time Bobby felt like he didn’t deserve to be loved. Unconsciously, he may have been keeping something from Athena the way she’s been keeping things from him, but he’s also an addict who was trying to help another addict who had cost some lives, the same way that he did. There was a wonderful line in a previous episode where Bobby says, ‘I don’t know that woman, but I know what it’s like to inflict that kind of damage.’ He’s reaching out to her because he knows what it’s like to live with the weight of costing other lives.”

And it sounds like things are only going to get more dramatic from here. Teasing next week’s season finale, Krause says, “Tim Minear wrote something for Angela which required her to really dig deep. She has a tough assignment in the final episode, and she handled it with her usual strength and grace. There was one night she came walking towards me and said, ‘Peter, they’re trying to kill me.’ She fell into my arms and I held her for a little. She has some tough work in the final episode, but she handled it really well.”

OK, we’ve waited long enough — let’s talk about Eddie. After saving a young boy from a woman who was keeping him sick for money and sympathy, Ryan Guzman’s character was shot by a sniper. Krause won’t say whether Eddie survives the hit to his chest, but he assures us that the cast was absolutely blown away by the twist.

“I was really surprised,” Krause admits. “When the script came out at work, everyone was looking at each other speechless, wondering what was going on and what was going to happen. There are a lot of shootings in this country, and I can guarantee you that Tim Minear will handle this in the finale in the sensitive way that he does.”

9-1-1 fans, are you already mourning Eddie? Or are you holding out hope for a recovery? And what of Bobby and Athena’s marriage? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.