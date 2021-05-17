9-1-1 Renewed for Season 5 at Fox, With Lone Star Also Returning for Season 3

Fox is refueling its fire trucks for additional seasons of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, TVLine has learned. Both the flagship drama and its Texas-set spinoff will return for Seasons 5 and 3, respectively.

9-1-1 will retain its time slot this fall, airing Mondays at 8/7c, while new episodes of Lone Star will be held until January 2022. When football ends in March, the two 9-1-1‘s will return to their back-to-back Monday schedule. As teased during Fox’s Upfront presentation, fans should “keep an eye out for a crossover in the back half of the [TV] season.” (Click here for a full breakdown of Fox’s fall schedule.)

Heading into its May 24 finale, 9-1-1 is averaging 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating — making it Fox’s most watched and highest-rated scripted series. Spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, with 5.5 million viewers and nearly a 0.9 rating, ranks second amongst all scripted Fox fare.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

Lone Star‘s cast includes Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega.

As both shows barrel toward their season finales, tonight’s 9-1-1 finds Bobby and Athena at a potential breaking point in their marriage, while Lone Star follows up on Tommy’s husband‘s potentially fatal incident. (Bonus: Click here for first-look photos of Greg Grunberg guest-starring on Lone Star.)

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect 9-1-1 and Lone Star‘s renewals. Are you relieved to know that both shows will return? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the fire-fighting franchise below.