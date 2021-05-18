Fall TV Schedule 2021: What's on When? And Versus What?

It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts!), so TVLine as is tradition is compiling a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each broadcast network — and this year, it looks pretty normal! Whew.
NBC, Fox and ABC have thus far unveiled their schedules, to be followed by CBS (on Wednesday) and The CW (on Tuesday, May 25).
• NEW programming for the 2021-22 TV season is listed in the color RED.
• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES for each network, as announced, are listed beneath the grid.
• Your eyes are not fooling you — there is now a Saturday line for The CW!
• Want scoop on any of these shows? It’s never too early to ask! (Except when it is.) Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
FOR MIDSEASON (NEW SHOWS IN CAPS): NBC’s AGT: EXTREME, AMERICAN AUTO, AMERICAN SONG CONTEST, GRAND CREW, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, THE THING ABOUT PAM, This Is Us, Young Rock… Fox’s 911: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, WELCOME TO FLATCH and ABC’s ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and any other renewed game shows.