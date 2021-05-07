Good Doctor Preview: Shaun Worries About Lea's Pregnancy After Her Collapse — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

Shaun is already in overprotective dad mode in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Monday’s Good Doctor (ABC, 10/9c).

In the episode, Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Lea’s obstetrician has determined that her scare at the end of Episode 15 was most likely the result of round ligament pain — a common occurrence during pregnancy, as Claire points out — but Shaun isn’t satisfied.

“Complications and miscarriage are also normal,” he says. “Lea’s OB did not consider every possibility,” which is why he’s comprised a list of every negative complication that could impact Lea or Baby Girl Murphy.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episodes, Park, Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes.

The Good Doctor‘s fourth season kicked off with a two-part premiere focused on the coronavirus. Subsequent episodes have been set in a post-COVID world, but saw chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim grapple with post-traumatic stress brought on by the global pandemic.

More recently, Lea revealed to Shaun that she was pregnant. Soon after, they found out they were having a girl.

As previously reported, ABC has renewed The Good Doctor for a fifth season, to air as part of the 2021-22 TV season. Fellow Monday-night staple Dancing With the Stars has also been picked up for its landmark 30th season.

