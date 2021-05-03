The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 5

Consider it an early Father’s Day gift for Shaun: ABC has renewed The Good Doctor for Season 5, TVLine has learned. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Season to date, The Good Doctor is averaging 4.23 million total viewers and just shy of a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down about 30 percent from Season 3. Among the eight dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks third in both measures (trailing Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy).

Currently airing Mondays at 10/9c, the medical drama stars Freddie Highmore as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Season 4 has followed the medical marvel in a post-COVID world as he navigates his fourth year of residency, as well as his romantic relationship with Lea (played by Paige Spara).

Midway through Season 4, Lea revealed she was pregnant with her and Shaun’s first child. In the next episode, titled “Dr. Ted” and airing on May 10, “Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in.”

Popular on TVLine

Rounding out the cast are Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan Reznick) and Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park).

Season 4 also introduced a recurring crop of surgical interns: Summer Brown (as Olivia Jackson), Noah Galvin (as Asher Wolke), Bria Samoné Henderson (as Jordan Allen) and Brian Marc (as Enrique Guerin). Only Galvin and Henderson remain as the current season heads into the homestretch.

ABC previously renewed fellow Monday-night staple Dancing With the Stars for a 30th season. The network also picked up The Bachelorette for two more cycles.

TVLine’s always-handy Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Good Doctor‘s Season 5 pickup. Are you looking forward to another season?