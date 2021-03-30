Dancing With the Stars Renewed for Season 30 (!) — Who's Coming Back?

Dancing With the Stars has tangoed right out of its twenties: The ABC competition series will be back for a milestone 30th season, TVLine has learned.

Tyra Banks, who took over as host for Season 29, is expected to return for the next cycle, as are judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Plus, after sitting out Season 29 due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Len Goodman will also be back, though ABC did not specify whether he’ll participate remotely or in person.

Dancing‘s most recent cycle — which eliminated a live audience from the ballroom, among other pandemic-caused changes — wrapped up in November, with onetime Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev winning the Mirrorball trophy. Bristowe triumphed over 14 other competitors, including fellow finalists Nev Schulman, Justina Machado and Nelly.

But Season 29 had its share of controversy, too, after the unexpected ousters of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews before the cycle began. Shortly after Banks took over as their replacement, executive producer Andrew Llinares elaborated on the decision to shake things up, calling it an “evolution” for the long-running series. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“Any show that has been on like this for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” Llinares said at the time. “It was about making the show feel fresh, feel new, maybe make it reach out to a new audience” while also “not alienating anyone who’s been watching the show for many, many years.”

ABC will announce a premiere date for Season 30, as well as the celebrity contestants and pro dancers, later this year. Dancing‘s pickup has been added to our 2021 Renewal Scorecard.