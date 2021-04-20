Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Will Rock You With Kindness (and More Biscuits) — Plus, Get July Premiere Date

Kindness making for a comeback this summer, with the return of the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that Season 2 of the Jason Sudeikis comedy will premiere Friday, July 23. The streamer also released the following two-minute trailer, which reveals that AFC Richmond’s losing streak is far from over.

We also get a glimpse of the team’s new shrink Sharon (played by I May Destroy You‘s Sarah Niles), who is not especially fond of Ted. Or sugar.

For the uninitiated: Ted Lasso is based on a series of Sudeikis-fronted promos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013. Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed co-star. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series was renewed for a second season just days after its August 2020 premiere; an early Season 3 pickup followed in late October, as Apple TV+ claimed that Ted Lasso was setting completion records for an original series.

TVLine named Ted Lasso one of the 10 Best Comedies of 2020, while Sudeikis earned a Performer of the Week nod for the episode in which newly divorced Ted suffered a panic attack. TVLine readers gave both the freshman finale and Season 1 as a whole a rare average grade of “A+.” More recently, Sudeikis took home a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for best comedy actor.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to the return of Ted Lasso.