Ted Lasso Season 2 Adds Team Shrink

Ted Lasso will have some help in finding out what makes the men of AFC Richmond tick, with the Season 2 casting of a team shrink.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Sarah Niles — whose previous TV credits include I May Destroy You, Catastrophe and the BBC’s Beautiful People — has joined the acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy in the series regular role of Sharon, a sports psychologist who is brought in to work with Roy Kent & Co.

Production on Season 2 commenced in mid-January.

Based on a series of Jason Sudeikis-fronted promos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013, Ted Lasso was renewed for a second season just days after its Aug. 14, 2020 premiere; an early Season 3 pickup followed in late October, as Apple TV+ claimed that Ted Lasso was setting completion records for an original series.

Sudeikis earlier this week won the Golden Globe for outstanding comedy actor, besting fellow nominees Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and 2020 victor Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

Back in August, series co-creator Bill Lawrence told TV’s Top 5 podcast that Ted Lasso‘s coming season would not incorporate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep providing viewers with “escapist entertainment.”

