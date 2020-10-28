Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso Already Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

The feel-good Ted Lasso isn’t going anywhere — at least not anytime soon. Apple TV+ has picked up the Jason Sudeikis comedy for a third season, months before it goes into production on Season 2, TVLine has learned.

According the streaming service, Ted Lasso ranks as its No. 1 comedy; viewership has jumped more than 600 percent since its Aug. 14 debut, setting new completion records for an Apple TV+ original. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series premiere earned an average grade of “A-“ from TVLine readers, while the Season 1 finale (and Season 1 on the whole) earned a rare grade of “A+.” Sudeikis was also recently named TVLine’s Performer of the Week.

Hannah Waddingham (Sex Education), Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (Dirty John), Brett Goldstein (Derek), Phil Dunster (Humans), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) and series co-creator Brendan Hunt round out the cast.

In August, fellow co-creator Bill Lawrence told TV’s Top 5 podcast that future seasons of Ted Lasso would not incorporate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in order to keep providing viewers with “escapist entertainment.” (In other words, don’t expect to see Richmond fill its seats with cardboard cutouts.)

In other Apple TV+ news, the streamer recently renewed the Hailee Steinfeld comedy Dickinson for Season 3 (which is set to return early next year); revealed a Season 2 premiere date for the M. Night Shyamalan horror drama Servant; and announced new series headlined by Jon Stewart, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Ted Lasso‘s (very early) Season 3 pickup. Are you looking forward to at least two more seasons of the Sudeikis comedy? Hit the comments with your reactions.