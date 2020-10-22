Servant Season 2: Find Out When the Creepy Nanny Drama Will Return

Apple TV+ just added a little extra chill to the start of the year.

M. Night Shyamalan’s horror drama Servant will return to the streaming service on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, TVLine has learned. New episodes will follow each Friday. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The 10-episode Season 2 will find Nell Tiger Free’s Leanne — who in the Season 1 finale seemed to return to the cult from whence she came — coming back to Dorothy and Sean’s brownstone. Per the official description, as Nell’s “true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.”

In addition to Free, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint all will return to reprise their roles for the sophomore season.

In other Apple TV+ news: Dickinson recently scored a Season 3 pickup (and also will be back after the new year), Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels has a musical comedy with a stacked cast coming to the streamer, Steve Carell will be back for The Morning Show‘s second season, and Almost Famous‘ Kate Hudson has signed on to headline Season 2 of the kinda-anthology Truth Be Told.

Are you excited for Servant‘s return? And what’s your biggest lingering question from Season 1? Watch the sizzle reel above, then hit the comments and let us know!