Ratings: Kung Fu Gives CW Slot a 2-1/2 Year Audience High, Nancy Drew Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW's Kung Fu debuted on Wednesday night to 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating — improving upon Riverdale's season averages to date (530K/0.14) and, in fact, giving the time slot its largest audience in two-and-a-half years. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of "B"; read recap.

Leading out of the reboot, Nancy Drew (666K/0.1) rose to its largest audience in 16 months while (faint praise alert!) improving on last week’s 0.0 rating.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.5 mil/1.1, read recap) ticked down but still dominated Wednesday in the demo. Game of Talents (2.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.6 mil/0.8), Fire (6.4 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read “Upstead” post mortem) all slipped to series lows, though Med still delivered the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6, watch George Segal tribute) and The Conners‘ double header (both doing 3.2 mil/0.6, read post mortem) ticked up, while Home Economics (3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B”) matched American Housewife‘s averages. A Million Little Things (read recap) dipped to a new audience low (2.2 mil) with its return to Wednesdays, while steady in the demo (0.4).

CBS | Tough as Nails (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady. SEAL Team (3.5 mil/0.4) matched its demo low, while S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.4) also dipped.

