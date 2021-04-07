The Goldbergs Pays Tribute to the Late George Segal in Pops' Final Episode

Wednesday’s The Goldbergs bid a touching farewell to OG cast member George Segal, who died on March 23 from bypass surgery complications.

Although Segal’s final episode was a relatively uneventful one for his character Albert “Pops” Solomon, the half-hour closed with the following heartfelt tribute.

On Twitter, Segal’s Goldbergs daughter, Wendi McLendon-Covey, indicated that Pops’ absence will be addressed onscreen next fall, assuming the sitcom is renewed. “We would NEVER replace George in the role of Pops. If we get a season 9, we will address it then,” McLendon-Covey wrote. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Added series creator Adam F. Goldberg (who no longer serves as showrunner): “Fans are asking what’s planned for Pops. Even though my input and stories have not been used this season, I know the way to address this loss is to use my real experience of losing my Grandpa to honor George and my Pops. Hope I’m welcome S9!”

Following Segal’s death at the age of 87, Goldbergs tweeted, “Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Segal was also known for his starring role on NBC’s Just Shoot Me, where he portrayed magazine owner and publisher Jack Gallo for seven seasons. Segal scored an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?