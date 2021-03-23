The Goldbergs' George Segal Dead at 87

Acting vet George Segal, who had been playing the patriarch on ABC’s The Goldbergs for the past eight years, but who was arguably best known for his starring role on NBC’s late, great Just Shoot Me, died on Tuesday. He was 87. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Segal’s wife, Sonia, said in a statement. Added his manager Abe Hoch: “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

Segal’s final Goldbergs episode will reportedly air on April 7.

“Today we lost a legend,” Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg tweeted late Tuesday. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Segal’s career spanned six decades and encompassed Broadway, film and, of course, television. He scored an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

In addition to his roles as Jack Gallo on Just Shoot Me! and Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs, Segal’s TV resume included the short-lived TV Land sitcom Retired at 35.

UPDATE: Goldbergs leading lady Wendi McLendon-Covey also paid tribute to her fallen colleague on social media…