TV Ratings: Fox's Thursday Lineup Rises, Station 19 Eyes Series Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating) and Last Man Standing (2.3 mil/0.5) ticked up in both measures and each tied their season highs in the demo.

Call Me Kat (2.2 mil/0.6) meanwhile surged to an eight-week high in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.9 mil/0.7) slipped to new series lows, Grey’s Anatomy (4.9 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped to a new audience low while holding onto last week’s Biden-impacted demo low, but A Million Little Things (3 mil/0.5, read recap) ticked up!

Elsewhere:

NBC | Superstore (2.3 mil/0.4) ticked up with America Ferrera’s early return.

CBS | The Unicorn‘s final two Season 2 episodes did 3.3 mil/0.4 and 3.1 mil/0.4, both down from March 4 but not quite marking demo lows. TVLine readers gave the finale (and the season as a whole) an average grade of “A-” (read recap).

THE CW | Walker (1.42 mil/0.3) and Legacies (600K/0.1, read recap) both added viewers, with the former also rising in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.