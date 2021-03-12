TV Ratings: Shuffled Around by Biden Address, Thursday Shows Slip

RELATED STORIES Grey's: The 20 Saddest Deaths, Ranked

With President Biden’s primetime address about the COVID vaccine plan forcing some schedule-shuffling, almost every regularly scheduled network program was understandably down this Thursday night.

Biden’s address amassed north of 18 million viewers across its primetime coverage on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

Now, pending adjustment due to different scheduling in different time zones….

The return of ABC’s Station 19 led Thursday’s regular programming in the demo with a 0.9 rating, while drawing 5.2 million viewers (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”; read recap). Continuing the crossover event, Grey’s Anatomy did 4.6 mil and a 0.8 (reader grade “B-“; read post mortems), while A Million Little things closed out ABC’s night with 2.7 mil/0.4 (reader grade “A-“; read post mortem).

CBS’ Young Sheldon (5.8 mil/0.7) drew the largest audience of regularly scheduled fare. Leading out of that, B Positive did 4.8 mil/0.6, Mom did 4.2 mil/0.5 and Clarice did 2.9 mil/0.3. (The Unicorn returns March 18 with a double-header.)

Over on The CW, Walker (1.37 mil/0.3, read post mortem) ticked up in the demo while slipping to its smallest audience yet. Legacies (503K/0.1, read recap) dipped in viewers while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2.3 mil/0.6) and Call Me Kat (1.8 mil/0.4) were down, while Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady…. NBC’s Superstore slipped to 1.8 mil/0.3.

