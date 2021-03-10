TV Ratings: The Voice and NCIS Again Lead Tuesday, FBI Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and leading the night in the demo. (Read recap.) 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of The Voice, New Amsterdam (4.2 mil/0.6, read post mortem) matched its season premiere numbers.

Elsewhere:

CBS | NCIS (9.6 mil/0.8) was steady and easily copped Tuesday’s largest audience. FBI (7.5 mil/0.7) ticked up, while FBI: Most Wanted (6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | The Flash (991K/0.3, read post mortem) and Superman & Lois (1.24 mil/0.3, read recap) were both steady.

FOX | Heading into a hiatus, The Resident (3.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (3.5 mil/0.5) was steady. Leading out of sitcom reruns, Soul of a Nation (1.3 mil/0.2) slipped in Week 2.

