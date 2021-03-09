TV Ratings: Debris Drops in Week 2, Bachelor and The Voice Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, dipping week-to-week yet dominating the night in total audience. (Read recap.) TV's Best One-Season Sci-Fi Shows

Leading out of that, Debris (3.4 mil/0.4) dropped 23 and 33 percent in Week 2.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (4.9 mil/1.2, read recap) ticked up and led Monday in the demo. The Good Doctor (4.1 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American (826K/0.3) and Black Lightning (453K/0.2, recast alert?!) both ticked up, with the former tackling its second largest audience of the season.

FOX | Heading into their six-week hiatuses, 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.0, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.3 mil/0.9, reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) were steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.4 mil/0.8) and Abishola (5 mil/0.6) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.