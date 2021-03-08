9-1-1: Lone Star Boss on That Potentially Fatal Winter Finale Twist — Plus, Have We Seen the Last of [Spoiler]?

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Boss on Hen's Heartbreak, Buck's Breakthrough and More in Winter Finale

Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star winter finale left us with a lot to unpack, so let’s start with the moment that had the fandom’s collective jaw on the floor: that ending!

The closing moments of the episode found Judd and Grace driving through a torrential downpour (red flag No. 1), discussing which excuse they were going to give her father the next time he asks when they’re going to give him some grandchildren. Taking her hand in his, Judd suggested to his lovely wife that they should stop making excuses and start making babies (red flag No. 2). With big ol’ smiles on their unsuspecting faces, the two suddenly careened off the side of a bridge into the murky waters below.

While we wish we could tell you that there’s nothing to worry about, our conversation with Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear wasn’t exactly reassuring.

“The [April 19] premiere will pick up 18 years ago, not right where we left off,” Minear says. “It actually is kind of [a ‘begins’ episode] for Judd and Grace. It’s the story of how they met, how they fell in love and what they mean to each other. We’ll also tell you what happened when they went off the bridge, and who — if anyone — survives.” (That’s right, he said “if anyone.” April 19 suddenly seems so far away.)

We also got a conclusion of sorts to Owen and Gwyneth’s baby saga. After explaining the situation to T.K., she packed up her things and set a course for New York. But is this really goodbye, or just goodbye for now?

“Lisa [Edelstein] was always a guest star,” Minear says. “That was one of the reasons I went the direction I went in. She’s not a regular on my show, so I had to find a satisfying way to tell this story and then press pause on it. I don’t know if that story is over. This child is still T.K.’s half-sibling, no matter how you slice it. I love Lisa, and now we’ve established who T.K.’s mom is, so I would imagine that there could be a story to exist in further down the road. Right now, the story is about how it didn’t work out, and what does that mean for Owen? We’ll find him in a very particular place when we come back.”

Then again, any place will be better than where Owen found himself in the finale. He and Carlos went full-blown Die Hard to save T.K., Tommy and Nancy from the same criminals whose previous bank-robbing scheme got Carlos suspended from the force. (The 126 also battled a blaze caused by an explosion at the criminals’ apartment. It was all very full-circle.)

But the episode, which also celebrated T.K.’s latest sobriety milestone, wasn’t all bad news. In addition to Carlos’ father gaining new respect for his son, we also got some nice bonding moments between Owen and Carlos, which led us to ask Minear if the two families could become one.

“I think it’s very possible,” he says of a potential “Tarlos” union down the line. “I always referred to the scene in [the winter finale] where Owen makes Carlos a smoothie as father-in-law/son-in-law bonding.”

Your thoughts on 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s winter finale? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) for the back half of Season 2.