9-1-1: Lone Star Drops a Baby Bombshell on Owen and Gwyneth — What's Next?

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the final twist from Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Proceed at your own risk.

Monday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star threw a major wrench in Owen and Gwyneth’s baby plans — and not the wrench you were probably expecting.

The newly reunited couple’s troubles began when they learned that their baby is two weeks further along than they previously thought. But why is that a problem, you ask? Well, because it syncs up perfectly with a recent visit from Enzo, Gwyneth’s ex of 15 years. She didn’t think to tell Owen that she and Enzo slept together, because it didn’t matter at the time. Needless to say, it matters now.

As they anxiously awaited the results of their paternity test, Owen told her, “I am ready to have this baby with you. I’m ready to have our baby. I’m ready to raise it with you, I’m ready to start our new life together — or restart our old one. I’m ready to do everything that we have talked about.”

In fact, he was so confident — or perhaps terrified — that he told her, “Delete this e-mail. Just delete it. When the baby arrives and it’s pretentious and insufferable, we’ll know who the father is anyway.”

But Gwyneth wasn’t about to have a baby without knowing who the father is, so she opened the e-mail… and [extreme Maury Povich voice] Owen is not the father.

“We knew this was a possibility, and I meant everything I said,” Owen told her. “This doesn’t change anything. … Or does it?”

“I don’t know,” she replied. “I really didn’t expect this. It’s complicated. … I think we need a little bit of space right now, so I’m going to get a hotel, just for tonight.”

Owen then asked if Gwyneth still loves Enzo (dangerous territory!), to which she replied, “Enzo and I are finished.” That wasn’t the question he asked, and it wasn’t the answer he wanted. “We were together for 15 years, Owen, until quite recently. You and I have been divorced for 16 years, and I still love you.”

Upon concluding that he was actually the rebound guy in this situation, a furious Owen ended the episode by shattering the ornate glass plate that Gwyneth received as a gift from her apparent baby daddy.

Were you shocked by 9-1-1: Lone Star's paternity twist?