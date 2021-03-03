Ratings: Flash, New Amsterdam Return Down; The Voice and NCIS Dominate

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam EPs Talk Doc's COVID Crisis, [Spoiler]'s Return and Telling 'More Human' Pandemic Stories

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s The Flash (finally) opened Season 7 with 1.04 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, down from both its previous averages (1.26 mil/0.4) and its May finale (1.1 mil/0.4) to hit and match series lows.

TVLine readers gave The Flash‘s ersatz season premiere (the first of Season 6’s leftover episodes) an average grade of “B+”; read post mortem.

New leadout Superman & Lois (1.25 mil/0.3, read post mortem) slipped 25 percent from last week’s well-watched launch.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Young Rock (3.1 mil/0.6) slipped further, Kenan (2.4 mil/0.5) stabilized in Week 3, and The Voice (6.2 mil/0.9) topped Tuesday in the demo. New Amsterdam‘s Season 3 premiere (4.2 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A+”) was down from both its sophomore averages (5.1 mil/0.8) and April finale (6 mil/0.9) to hit and tie series lows.

CBS | NCIS (9.3 mil/0.8, read recap), FBI (7.2 mil/0.6) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.6 mil/0.5) all were down a tick, though NCIS dominated Tuesday in total audience.

FOX | The Resident (3.5 mil/0.6) was steady ahead of next week’s winter finale, while Prodigal Son (1.9 mil/0.3, read recap) headed into a six-week break with series lows.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (3.7 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.1 mil/0.4) and mixed-ish (series lows of 1.7 mil/0.3) were all down, while the Soul of a Nation special drew 1.8 mil/0.3).

