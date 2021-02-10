TV Ratings: This Is Us Returns Steady, Tops Night; Fox Dramas Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us returned (once again) to 5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, holding steady in the demo (and leading Tuesday in that measure) while dipping to an audience low. (Read recap.) 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending the family drama, Zoey’s Playlist (2.1 mil/0.4, read post mortem) and Nurses (1.9 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | An oddly eventful NCIS (9.5 mil/0.9) dipped in both measures but still dominated Tuesday in total audience. FBI (7.6 mil/0.8, read recap) was steady, while FBI: Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.6) ticked down.

FOX | The Resident (3.3 mil/0.5) is looking at new series lows, while Prodigal Son (1.9 mil/0.4, read post mortem) hit and matched series lows.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (3.8 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (3.6 mil/0.6, read recap) were steady, while black-ish (2.3 mil/0.4) and mixed-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped.

THE CW | Two-Sentence Horror Stories (520K/0.1) and Trickster (367K/0.1) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Objects in mirror may be closer than they appear.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.